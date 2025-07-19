UCLA's Iamaleava Among CFB's Most Notable Transfers
Nico Iamaleava is one of the largest topics of conversation in college football ahead of his redshirt sophomore season with the UCLA Bruins.
After a stellar redshirt freshman season with the Tennessee Volunteers that led them to their first ever College Football Playoff appearance, Iamaleava entered the transfer portal after a NIL dispute that was largely publicized and turned him into one of the most polarizing figures in college football.
He finished last season leading the Vols to a 10-3 record and passed for 2,616 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions on 63.8% (213-334) completion percentage.
Even as the transfer period is long behind us and the season is close, the new Bruins quarterback is still the topic of conversations among many other notable transfers.
Yahoo! Sports' Nick Bromberg listed Iamaleava as one of the biggest quarterback transfers to know ahead of the 2025 season, listing UCLA's signal-caller among names like Carson Beck, Thomas Castellanos, Kaidon Salter, Miller Moss and more.
Here's what Bromberg had to say about Iamaleava and UCLA:\
"Beck was the highest-profile transfer of the offseason until the Iamaleava saga became the story of the spring. The former five-star recruit left Tennessee in the spring over a reported NIL dispute and transferred to his home state where he will start at UCLA.
"Iamaleava’s first full season as a starter was a relative disappointment. Tennessee made the College Football Playoff, but it was on the back of a stellar run game and a strong defense. Ten of Iamaleava’s 19 TD passes came over UT’s four non-conference games. And he threw just five TDs against SEC opponents who weren’t Vanderbilt.
"While Iamaleava went back to California, Tennessee added the guy who was set to be the Bruins’ starter had Iamaleava stayed in Knoxville. Former App State QB Joey Aguilar went to Tennessee after Iamaleava’s transfer and has the inside track to start for the Vols."
Iamaleava had a stellar redshirt freshman season with Tennessee and had his share of really good individual performances. Coming into his redshirt sophomore year, Bruins fans are looking forward to having a true star under center for the foreseeable future.
