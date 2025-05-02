UCLA Football Could Be Financially Balling in 2026
A recent report has alleged that the Texas Longhorns football program is prepared to spend $40 million on its roster, according to Kirk Bohls of the Houston Chronicle.
"With the addition of 10 football players out of the transfer portal and probably one or two more on the way, the budget for next season’s Texas roster has grown as well," Bohls wrote.
"It currently sits somewhere 'between $35 million and $40 million,' which counts the likely revenue-sharing allotment expected to be $20.5 million as well as payouts through the Texas One Fund."
As members of the Big Ten, UCLA will also join the revenue-sharing allotment within the conference, with the school being able to use up to $20.5 million on players. For UCLA, that money will likely stem from Big Ten TV deals.
"This also figures to be a one-time exorbitant expense because athletic director Chris Del Conte and others have said the school plans to phase out its collective in favor of the revenue-sharing via the House settlement and with the move to name, image, and likeness payouts through corporations," Bohls wrote.
“ ... The next season after this year, the whole world will be back to reality. ... Head coach Steve Sarkisian applauded quarterback Quinn Ewers for not taking money from the Texas One Fund although the Texas source said he got some but was paid the bulk of his money by corporations “so Texas could have more good players around him."
Unlike Texas, UCLA does not have a strong NIL collective that can compete against the Texas or Ohio State programs of the world. With new revenue sharing, UCLA can.
As mentioned, the $40 million balloon will come back down to earth in 2026, and it appears the Bruins have the NIL situation with the newly added Iamaleava brothers situated, so there's no concerns as Texas' had been figuring out who is going to pay Ewers.
While UCLA will still have to find good players at great value, it'll be able to better compete in a growing market.
How will DeShaun Foster keep Los Angeles kids home? Some NIL money in this economy sure will help.
If Texas is able to spend $40 million this year, UCLA should have no problem finding half of that. A crucial moment for a sport on the verge of player buyouts.
