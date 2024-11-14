Bruins' Foster Eager To Face Former Coaching Colleague
The UCLA Bruins (4-5) will travel to the northwestern corner of the nation to battle another tough Big Ten team in the Washington Huskies (5-5). Head coach DeShaun Foster is quite familiar with the opposing head coach and is excited for another challenge this week in hopes of a fourth-straight win.
The Bruins will enter one of the more ruckus atmospheres in the conference at Husky Stadium, a place where the Huskies are 5-1 this season. Foster equated the environment to Lumen Field, home of the NFL franchise, Seattle Seahawks and the 12th man.
"It's just rocking, it's just a stadium that the fans take pride in," Foster said. "It's going to be loud, it's going to be at night, might be cold. I think that they just play into it, kind of like the [Seattle] Seahawks. So, it's a big challenge for us but we've played in some hostile environments this whole season, so it shouldn't be anything that we're not prepared for."
There are a few positives for the Bruins as they hit the road once again. They have won their past two away games in conference play (Nebraska & Rutgers) and will play their third road game in their past four overall.
Early in the season, the Bruins were visitors against a few of the nation's best teams which has benefitted this team to being familiar with assuming that underdog role in enemy territory.
"We don't have to change time zones, that's one positive," Foster said. "And like you said, we've played pretty well at away games. Penn State was really loud; we played a decent game. LSU was a decent game in the first half, but it was loud, too. Nebraska was loud, Rutgers was also loud, so we've been in some real hostile environments and some stadiums that are Big Ten football you know? So, I think we're just excited for this opportunity, I'm excited to see Jedd [Washington HC Jedd Fisch] and go against my guys I used to coach with so it's cool."
Huskies first-year head coach Jedd Fisch has some familiarity with the Bruins as he was the head coach in the 2017 season. Interestingly enough, Foster was the running backs coach during the one year that Fisch was at the helm of the Bruins program.
The two coaches are longtime friends and will finally have a chance to coach as adversaries.
Foster was asked about how he plans to handle another strong Big Ten running back in the Huskies junior running back Jonah Coleman. He had recorded 913 rushing yards and seven touchdowns this season.
Coleman was compared to last week's rushing opponent, Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson, who the Bruins defense bottled up and forced him into his worst game of the season, gaining just 49 total yards on 18 carries.
"He's a different style back, I would say maybe a little bit more power," Foster said. "Kaleb's [Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson] just a little bit more patient I would say, just in his run style. Jonah's [Washington RB Jonah Coleman] going to get in there, if he doesn't see something, he's going to try to bounce it. So, there's another opportunity against a good back so we're excited for it."
The Bruins are primed for another opportunity to play spoiler on the road. A win in Seattle would put them at .500 for the season and just one win away from becoming bowl eligible. Foster will enjoy facing his former head coach, but will all business from kick-off to kneel down.
