Bruins Freshman WR Coming Off Career-High Performance
The UCLA Bruins (3-5) true freshman wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer is coming off a career-high performance in last week's win over Nebraska on the road. He will be tested once again this week at home in the Bruins' homecoming battle with the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-3).
Gilmer recorded three catches for 88 yards, including a 48-yard touchdown reception in last week's win. The performance earned him the award for Big Ten Freshman of the Week, and he is looking to replicate that type of success at home this Friday night.
The Bruins' offense had struggled mightily in the early going of the season, averaging just 14.5 points per game in a 1-5 start to the season. Since that point, they have won two straight Big Ten contests, scoring an average of 31 points in that span. Gilmer spoke on the offensive improvement.
"I think we're all starting to just understand the offense and get comfortable with it," Gilmer said. "Everyone's playing football, before it was like, 'OK we can't mess this up, we can't do that wrong', but now, we're just playing football, having fun. I think the best thing about football is you have fun and effort and you give it your all, so you go out there and make plays."
The Sierra Canyon High School alum was asked about the progress this team has made over the past few weeks and how the confidence level has risen for the group. Gilmer exemplified that newfound confidence and has believed in his guys since the beginning of fall camp.
"I knew we could have been great since day one," Gilmer said. "I think we just didn't put all the pieces together. I mean, we just gotta come out with the same energy. We can't change anything, just come out with some energy and just stay poised."
The Bruins have three wins this season, all on the road. They have yet to earn a victory at home this season and Gilmer was asked about what it would mean to get it done in front of the home crowd on Homecoming.
"That's all we want, man; we want to show the fans what we got," Gilmer said. "We can't let people come into our house and take what's ours. So, a home game [win] would be the best."
If the Bruins find a way to upset the Hawkeyes on Homecoming this Friday, Gilmer will be a pivotal piece of that. The first-year Bruin has all the tools to become an everyday dangerous threat in any offense in the country. He will have another opportunity to shine at home this weekend.
