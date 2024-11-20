Bruins' Friend-Turned-Foe Talks Upcoming Return to Westwood
UCLA's rivalry matchup with USC will hold just a little bit more meaning than it already does when the Bruins welcome back their former defensive coordinator, D'Anton Lynn.
Lynn served as the Bruins' defensive coordinator for the 2023 season before taking the same role at USC.
While Lynn should certainly still be admired for what he was able to do for UCLA's defense, transforming it from the 87th-best in the nation to No. 11 in just a matter of a year, there's going to be some bitterness amongst the Bruins faithful when he steps onto the field on Saturday. It's just the nature of a rivalry, especially this one.
For Lynn, facing familiar opponents is nothing new.
"It’s exciting," he told reporters this week. "Another big game for our guys. We’re trying to get bowl-eligible. Super excited about the opportunity, Just being in the NFL, I’ve bounced around so many times, played so many co-workers and the players I’ve coached, that it’s just something that I’m used to. I think it makes it a little more exciting, but at the end of the day, when the game starts, it’s ball at the end of the day."
Lynn's return will serve as a reunion between him and UCLA coach DeShaun Foster, who served on the Bruins' coaching staff together when Foster was in his final year as the team's running backs coach.
While knowing another coach's tendencies and system can be advantageous, Foster didn't seem to believe that will be the case when facing Lynn.
“It was only a year,” Foster said. “It would be different if we were with him four years and stuff like that; it was only a season. I know in this game, you’re not going to do your normal stuff. People are going to make sure that you make adjustments and get out there and might even self-scout yourself and look at things and stuff like that. So, he's a good coach, and we had a good run last season, but Ikaika [Malloe] is our defensive coordinator, and I love our team."
Lynn was a star cornerback at Penn State before having a brief professional career. He would start his coaching journey in 2014 when he served as an intern for the New York Jets.
