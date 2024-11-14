Bruins Have History on Their Side for Upcoming Matchup
The UCLA Bruins (4-5) will face a fellow first-year Big Ten opponent in the Washington Huskies (5-5) on Friday night and will look to keep their recent success rolling against a team they had beaten the past two meetings when both teams were apart of the Pac-12.
It will be the fourth time since 2018 that the Bruins and Huskies will stack up. In that span, the Bruins are 2-1 in the matchup, winning the previous two meetings. Once in 2022 and again in 2021.
The last time these two teams played, the Bruins edged out a 40-32 victory with several NFL players on both sidelines.
Former Bruins quarterback and current Cleveland Brown, Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns in the game, while current Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet popped off for 124 rush yards and a touchdown.
The Huskies had two future first-round draft picks in quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and receiver Rome Odunze, connecting for 116 yards and two touchdowns. They were a part of the Husky team that made a national championship appearance a season ago under head coach Kalen Deboer.
Both rosters are mostly wiped clean of the talent they had two seasons ago but there are a few Bruins that do have prior experience battling the Huskies.
Junior wideout Titus Mokiao-Atimalala was just a freshman back then, earning one catch for 20 yards. Senior receiver Logan Loya chipped in with a catch for 11 yards, while running back Keegan Jones had five carries for 10 yards.
There were also several defenders on the current roster that stave off the Huskies' offense to earn the win. Linebacker Carson Schwesinger and cornerback Devin Kirkwood chipped in and will seek another win against the Huskies in their careers.
Even with all the history, these are two programs that are essentially starting from scratch with a pair of first-year head coaches.
Bruins' DeShaun Foster was promoted from 10 seasons as the running backs coach to head coach in 2024. Huskies' Jedd Fisch came over this past season from the University of Arizona, taking over for current Alabama head coach Kalen Deboer. Fisch was the former Bruins head coach in 2017 as well.
It is a new age of football in both programs and we shall see what each brings to the table in what should be a gritty, competitive contest between two coaches that have experience on the same sideline together.
