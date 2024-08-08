UCLA Football: Bruins Coach on Keegan Jones' Upside, 'He's a Fast Guy, Track Guy'
Returning UCLA football running back Keegan Jones is one player expected to take on a larger role for the Bruins this season. Heading into the 2024 season, the 5-foot-10 back out of Cleveland, Tennessee has earned praise from his coaches, including running backs coach Marcus Thomas.
Thomas, a former running back and kick returner at Navy, has seen similarities between himself and Jones as players.
"Keegan is a smaller guy, like myself," Thomas said Thursday. "Probably more similar to Keegan. He's a fast guy, he was a track guy in high school, which I was as well ... the things that I was good at, Keegan is better. He's faster than I was, he's quicker than I was."
Jones also has earned praise from Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster, who said, "Keegan was used as a utility player last season but he played running back all the way up to that. Explosive kid, when he gets the ball in his hands you can really see a difference in his speed and how he plays the game."
Quarterback Ethan Garbers added, "Keegan Jones ... He's going to be electric for us, he's going to be all over the place. Running back, returning kicks, he's going to be great."
Jones nearly didn't have the opportunity to shine with the Bruins this offseason and year. After he was moved to wide receiver and saw just 10 carries during the 2023 season, Jones entered the transfer portal last November, and even committed to the University of Connecticut. Jones wanted to play running back, but former head coach Chip Kelly had moved him to receiver.
Foster continued to convince Jones to come back, months before he was promoted to the Bruins head coach. Jones ultimately decided to return for his sixth season in Westwood, and will once again play running back.
Jones recorded just 14 carries for 152 yards and two touchdowns in 2023 while catching just eight passes for 77 yards. He had his best season as a Bruin in 2022 when he rushed a career-high 73 times for 332 yards and two touchdowns while also catching 21 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns.
Jones will be an explosive type of weapon for the Bruins to utilize to confuse opposing defenses. He will likely factor in behind presumed starting running back T.J. Harden but is expected to see more opportunities this fall.