Hawaii Attempting to Schedule UCLA Game at NFL Stadium
The Los Angeles Rams and the state of Hawaii have been working together, with the Rams and the Hawaii Tourism Authority pushing new initiatives to help the tourism industry in the islands. As a result, Hawaii governor Josh Green, M.D., led a delegation to Los Angeles in a press conference with the franchise.
However, new developments regarding the use of SoFi Stadium have come out with the belief Hawaii will try and move their home game against UCLA in 2027 to SoFi.
According to KITV.com's Duane Shimogawa, the state of Hawaii is attempting to negotiate a deal with the Rams to allow the University of Hawaii football team to play a game at SoFi. The state of Hawaii is also in discussions with the Raiders, but they haven't gone beyond introductory talks.
"Nothing's confirmed yet, but it certainly has the tentative green light to start working on the discussion, and that home game with UCLA works perfectly into this schedule timeframe," director of the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism James Tokioka told KITV 4 Island News.
Hawaii is expected to host the UCLA Bruins in 2027 and then travel to the Rose Bowl in 2028. The Bruins and the Hawaii football program have a relationship with the two schools facing off against each other on multiple occasions over the past 50 years.
The school's legendary head coach Dick Tomey came to Hawaii, being hired from Terry Donahue's staff at UCLA, the Bruins opened up their 2024 season against Hawaii on island, and UCLA's defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe is a native of Hawaii and recruits the region.
Hawaii doesn't have a permanent stadium after legendary Aloha Stadium, the former home of the NFL's Pro Bowl, was condemned following the 2020 season. Thus, they could use the opportunity. UCLA played Hawaii in Hawaii's makeshift on-campus stadium.
Several teams have cancelled non-conference games at Hawaii due to travel concerns, conference realignment, and their new stadium.
When Aloha Stadium was in full use, Hawaii used to average at least one Power Five opponent per season, using home-and-home series to schedule them.
SoFi is roughly half the distance to UCLA as the Rose Bowl is to UCLA.
The last time UCLA played at SoFi, it was in a victorious effort over Boise State in the 2023 LA Bowl.
