Ikaika Malloe Plants UCLA's Recruiting Flag in Hawaii
After UCLA offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri went back to his hometown in Western Pennsylvania, hoping to recruit prospects, Bruins defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe went out west in an attempt to recruit the Pacific. Malloe, a native of Waimanalo, returned to his home state of Hawaii, offering several prospects throughout the islands.
Molloe's efforts have been in part of DeShaun Foster's strategy of building ties through his coordinators and considering the out-of-state reach of Malloe and Sunseri, Foster has to envision both coordinators will be at UCLA for a considerable amount of time.
Hawaii has been fruitful for the Bruins in the past. UCLA has historically recruited the region and has ties dating back to the mid-70s. After Dick Vermeil's win in the 1976 Rose Bowl, Vermeil left Westwood for the Philadelphia Eagles. UCLA promoted Terry Donahue to the head coaching role and Dick Tomey became the defensive coordinator. Tomey left UCLA for Hawaii after the 1976 season and the two schools have been tied together ever since.
Tomey became a legend at Hawaii, serving as head coach from 1977 to 1986 before taking the head job at Arizona.
In recent years, UCLA acquired Ka'imi Fairbairn as a high school recruit and Darius Muasau as a transfer player. Due to the Hawaii Warriors' lack of NIL money, they are likely to miss out on the top high school recruits and will struggle to retain players.
That could lead to prime recruiting real estate for UCLA.
UCLA has a growing relationship with Hawaii, playing in the islands to open up its 2024 season. The Bruins will return to Hawaii in 2027, and they will host Hawaii in 2028. If Malloe can promise a trip back home once every two years, that could be the difference in landing a recruit.
While unlikely, Hawaii did have a long-term non-conference home and home series in their school's history. From 2000 to 2011, Hawaii and UNLV played each other every year as Hawaii was a member of the WAC and UNLV was a member of the Mountain West. In 2012, Hawaii joined the Mountain West continuing the rivalry through conference play, thus opening up a non-conference slot.
A place rich with talent that is affordable and recruitable is just what UCLA needs, and Malloe knows it. Having such inside access had to play in DeShaun Foster's decision to retain him.
