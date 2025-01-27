Bruins in NFL Playoffs: Steele Makes Super Bowl, Season Ends for Two UCLA Alums
The Super Bowl matchup is set. In a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will be taking on two-time defending Super Bowl Champions, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Three former Bruins strapped up their helmets on Championship Sunday with ambitions of achieving a childhood dreams. Here's how they did.
In the first game, the Eagles took on the Washington Commanders in an All-NFC East affair. Despite an absolutely outrageous display of talent, patience and skill from Commanders' rookie QB Jayden Daniels, the Eagles, behind Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts' combined six rushing and seven total touchdowns, defeated Washington 55-23.
Former Bruins tight end Colson Yankoff was put on the active roster in a surprise move after spending most of the 2023 season on injured reserve. Yankoff was a surprise addition to the Commanders after Washington overhauled their roster in Year 1 of the Dan Quinn rebuild. Carving out a role on special teams, Yankoff recorded one tackle in the losing effort, tackling Cooper DeJean on a punt return.
Yankoff looks to be a special teams contributor for Washington for the foreseeable future. A player viewed on favorably by the franchise.
In the AFC title game, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills once again met Mahomes and the Chiefs in the playoffs. Chiefs running back Carson Steele and Bills left tackle Alec Anderson would be fighting to be the only Bruin headed to the Super Bowl.
In a wild back and forth contest between Allen's power run offense and Mahomes' spread offense, it would be the Chiefs who once again proved they cannot be beaten. In a back-and-forth battle, Allen had several opportunities to win the game but it was Mahomes and his offenses' 11 fourth quarter points that saw Kansas City make their fifth Super Bowl in six years.
Steele came in for what it appears to be one snap during the Chiefs' successful efforts to put away the game. Anderson played a lot as Buffalo used their heavy package throughout the game. He was penalized on several occasions in the loss.
These Bruins represented their school proudly and for DeShaun Foster and the program, one of their own will be playing in the biggest game of the year.
