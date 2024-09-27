Bruins in the NFL: Colts Release Epic Video Highlighting Laiatu Latu Strip Sack of Caleb Williams
Former University of California Los Angeles standout edge-rusher Laiatu Latu had one of the most impactful games of his young NFL career this past weekend against the Chicago Bears. The 15th overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts was a star during his days as a member of the UCLA Bruins, which made him the first defensive player selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.
During the Colts' training camp, Latu was a standout immediately as he received massive praise from not only his coaches but players as they were impressed by the recent first-round selection. When speaking to reporters during camp, Latu spoke about the goals he made for himself heading into his first NFL offseason.
"I think I've attacked every practice and achieved those goals pretty much almost every practice," Latu said.
Colts' offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann had high praise for Latu after having the opportunity to compete against the rookie at training camp this year.
"He's impressive, He seems to fit right in with this defense. He's quick, he's physical. He fits the run game. It's hard to block him in the run game because he's so twitchy and the same in pass pro as well. You gotta bring your A-game against him and it makes all of us better. I'm glad we have him."
Latu impressed star Indianapolis linebacker Zaire Franklin for the way that he entered the Colts' organization with humility and class. Franklin was blown away by the maturity that the former Bruin carried himself despite it being his first year in the NFL.
"He's grateful to be here," linebacker Zaire Franklin said. "You don't get that a lot from a guy with his accomplishments, his pedigree. He takes every day as truly a blessing and he's thankful mostly to be out there with his teammates. And I tell him all the time, I can work with that. Everything else we can figure out, but I can work with that."
This professional attitude towards his craft translated for Latu last Sunday after he made a game-defining strip-sack against Bears' quarterback Caleb Williams. Chicago had just scored and looked like the momentum was shifting in their favor but Latu's forced fumble completely took the wind out of their sails.
It's huge," head coach Shane Steichen said postgame."I mean, (Latu) was rolling pretty good all game and he was getting close, close, and then finally he got one there at the end."
