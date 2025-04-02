Transfer LB Isaiah Chisom on Why He Chose UCLA
UCLA had quite the haul in the transfer portal this winter, filling some crucial areas of need.
One of the main rooms the Bruins needed to address was linebacker, and while they should still add depth to that position during the spring window, they were able to add one of the most promising up-and-coming defensive players in the nation to the group.
UCLA landed former Oregon State linebacker Isaiah Chisom on Christmas Eve, and what a gift it was.
Chisom recorded 75 tackles, five for loss, a pass defensed and a forced fumble in his redshirt freshman season last year.
He was recognized as one of the top freshmen in the nation by being selected to The Athletic's 2024 Freshman All-America Second Team.
On Tuesday, Chisom, who hails from Palmdale, participated in his first practice with the Bruins, marking the beginning of an opportunity that he couldn't turn down.
"Growing up in Palmdale, it's like, who doesn't want to come to UCLA? It's historic," Chisom said on Tuesday. "My high school linebacker coach came here, Reggie Carter, and it was always a school that I wanted to be able to come back to.
"And I was just blessed with the opportunity just to be able to come back home and play in front of California again and have all my family to be able to come to the games, and that really kind of influenced my decision to come back home."
Carter played four seasons at UCLA, where he totaled 273 tackles, 32 for loss, 4.0 sacks, four passes defensed and six forced fumbles in 51 games.
"He [Carter] came with me on my visit," Chisom said. "I've been working out with him every Sunday. He's probably going to be here Thursday and Saturday. He'll be around."
With there having been some key departures in UCLA's linebacker room, Chisom is sure to be a major contributor for the group, likely even a starter. But that wasn't too much of a factor in his decision.
"I mean, it's always in the back of your head, but that's not really why I wanted to come back home," Chisom said. "I wanted to be coached by Scott White, I wanted to be able to play in front of my family.
"Everything else wasn't really in the back of my head. I wanted to come to UCLA."
Chisom said there was an immediate connection with White and defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe.
"They didn't have to sell me anything on my visit," Chisom said. "I was ready. When we sat in the meeting room, we were just watching film, and I knew how they were speaking, and they knew exactly what I was talking about.
"We just had the connection off the rip, so it just made me feel comfortable in my decision."
