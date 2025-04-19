Pederson Takes Charge for Bruins This Spring
Spring ball has brought a fresh start to UCLA’s offense, and redshirt sophomore tight end Jack Pederson is embracing the reset.
The fourth-year Bruin spoke Monday about the transition. The biggest shift has come in the playbook. Pederson noted that last year’s offense was complex and often difficult to execute in real time.
With the new offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri calling plays, he said the system has become easier to process.
“Coach Sunseri has been a great coach ... breaking it down to where you're not really thinking too much and you're just going to play,” Pederson said. “That’s the most important part.”
Pederson confirmed that the verbiage is shorter this spring and more intuitive, though not every play is simple.
“It just varies ... We've spent a lot of time up in those meeting rooms trying to nail it in for spring ... just getting out there and going to play and not having to think too much," he said.
As a veteran, Pederson has stepped into a leadership role, especially as the tight ends group bonds both on and off the field.
“Going into year four, right, when I was coming in, there were these older guys who were here that I kind of looked up towards,” he explained. “So, I just want to be that type of guy, the older guy on the field … when a younger freshman steps in, if you have any questions, work ethic, whatever it is, want to be the guy that.”
That sense of connection and leadership carries over to group dinners, beach trips, and long hours in the meeting room with assistant head coach and tight ends coach Jerry Neuheisel.
According to Pederson, Neuheisel’s quarterback background brings a valuable perspective to the position.
“He helps us see the whole picture ... not just what the tight ends are doing,” Pederson said. “I just know what Coach Neuheisel and Coach Sunseri bring to us in the meeting room is a lot of experience, a lot of knowledgeable ideas and why we're doing things.”
Pederson emphasized how understanding the “why” behind a play, not just the assignment, has helped the tight ends group adapt quickly.
“As tight ends, we're kind of like the Swiss Army knife ... getting in every position, getting comfortable, and knowing what others are doing is super helpful,” Pederson said.
Pederson also praised senior quarterback Joey Aguilar’s leadership during spring camp, noting the transfer’s initiative in organizing player-led walkthroughs and setting the tone for the new-look offense.
“Joey’s great. ... He's come in, been a natural leader,” Pederson said. “I think he's going to have a great year. ... Let’s just continue with spring and see how that goes.”
Give us a follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.