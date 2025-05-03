UCLA Lands Transfer Tight End Out of ACC
The UCLA Bruins continue their hot transfer recruiting offseason with another addition to the offense.
UCLA has signed former Pitt tight end Jake Renda, per On3's Pete Nakos. The Bruins were extremely thin at the tight end position heading into next season, adding another key player to an already improved roster.
Renda did not see any playing time in 2024 as he was out with a preseason injury. His only collegiate action with the Panthers came in 2023, catching two passes for 14 yards against Wofford. With very little playing experience, he will have to prove himself worthy of a starting spot.
When looking at the Bruins' depth chart for this upcoming year, they now have three tight ends that could see playing time. It will be the first collegiate action in two years for both Renda and current starter Hudson Habermehl, who was also left out of last season with an injury.
Sophomore tight end Jack Pederson was the only one out of the three to see any action last year, catching 12 balls for 126 yards and one touchdown across eight games. Being the only one with any recent experience, Pederson could get the start unless Renda or Habermehl shine in fall camp.
The Bruins are looking to find the next replacement for star tight end and recent seventh-round NFL Draft pick by the New Orleans Saints, Moliki Matavao. The team leader in receptions (41) and receiving yards (506) last season, the Bruins look for Renda or Habermehl to step into that role.
It will be difficult shoes to fill, but all UCLA is asking for is a serviceable tight end option to help scheme the offense more diversely. Bruins transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava may not love the check-down passes, but the Bruin tight ends usually find a way to thrive regardless.
It will be interesting to hear from head coach DeShaun Foster as spring camp concludes and fall camp begins to see what the tight end room is going to be looking like for 2025. Adding Renda is huge for depth, and if he is able to find a breakout season, he could be a dynamic piece for this team.
Follow along on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking Bruins story again.
Let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE