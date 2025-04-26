BREAKING: Bruins' Matavao Drafted in Tail End of Final Round
Former UCLA star tight end Moliki Matavao was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the seventh round (248th overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft on Saturday. He was one of the final 10 draft picks, being selected at the very tail end of the draft.
The Saints traded with the Philadelphia Eagles to land the 248th overall pick and decided to add another offensive piece in Matavao.
Matavao joins fellow Bruins linebackers Carson Schwesinger (Cleveland) and Kain Medrano (Washington), edge Oluwafemi Oladejo (Tennessee) and defensive tackle Jay Toia (Dallas) as 2025 draft picks. Five different Bruins were selected this year, showing the elite talent that they possessed.
After spending his first two seasons with the Oregon Ducks and earning very little playing time, Matavao quickly improved his junior year and made a significant stride in his senior season with the Bruins. He was the standout pass catcher for UCLA this past season, earning a career year.
Matavao was most likely drafted due to what he did this past season. In 11 games last season, the former Bruin earned 41 receptions for 506 yards and two touchdowns. He earned career highs in each stat category. His play this season ws a direct correlation to becoming a Saint in 2025.
ESPN draft analyst Steven Muench gave his take on what made Matavao so special, citing his numbers from this past season and delving into the strengths that made him draftable. Matavao has a wide frame at 6-6, 263 pounds and should be a strong piece for future seasons in New Orleans.
"Matavao led the Bruins with 41 catches and 506 receiving yards in 2024," Muench wrote. "He's a smooth route runner who is quicker than fast and gets to his spots. He can separate with size and strength at the top of routes. He squares to the quarterback and boxes out defenders.
"Matavao catches passes in traffic over the middle. He gets north-south and breaks tackles after the catch. He's strong enough to cover defenders in space and develop into an effective in-line blocker."
Matavao will join fellow draft picks, Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough (second round) and Kansas running back Devin Neal (sixth round) on the offensive side of the ball. He is going to join a tight end room that is led by veterans Taysom Hill and Juwan Johnson. The Saints desperately needed another tight end.
