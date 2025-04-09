A Voice Emerging for the Bruins' Defense
After guiding the Bruins through their debut season in the Big Ten, Coach DeShaun Foster is leading UCLA into a new chapter this spring.
At the heart of that transition is redshirt sophomore linebacker Jalen Woods, who has embraced his role as a vocal leader on defense.
With spring practices underway in Westwood, Woods is focused on helping the Bruins grow together as a unit.
“These couple of practices we had, we're just trying to come together as a team and make sure we're getting better each and every day, however we can,” Woods said on Tuesday.
Now entering his third year in UCLA’s defensive system, Woods is making it a priority to coach up his younger teammates and integrate new faces into the fold.
“I'm doing solid right now. Really just coaching up all the younger players we got and the new players, too, because they're learning a whole new defense,” Woods said. “So just being able to be a leader and make sure everybody's on the same page for this coming season.”
Woods has taken on more than just on-field responsibilities. He is also helping reinforce the values and expectations that come with wearing the Bruin uniform.
“Just making sure that everybody is on the same page of what we're trying to do, what we're trying to accomplish, considering the scheme of the defense and just how to practice and stuff like that,” Woods said. “And just all the different sets of discipline, respect, enthusiasm that we have at practice.”
Woods' comfort in the system has allowed him to see the bigger picture and take on more of a mentorship role, working with players at all positions.
“I would just say just getting comfortable with the defense. It’s my second, third year in this defense,” Woods said. “So, just giving my knowledge to the new people…It just allows me to know every spot on the defense.”
The Bruins are putting in the work to build trust and cohesion across the defense, starting with time spent in the film room and during team drills.
“We're just getting in the film room, seeing what we can do and what helps our defense,” Woods said. “But that comes with trust. So, I feel like practice by practice you're going to see a progression of people being able to play together and being on one accord and just allowing the freedom for us to have within our defense.”
As UCLA builds toward the fall, Woods is doing everything he can to ensure the defense plays fast, connected, and confident. His leadership is becoming a cornerstone for a group aiming to make a statement in its second Big Ten season.
