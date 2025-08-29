Cowboys WR George Pickens Explains Why He Was So Late Learning About the Micah Parsons Trade
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens knows a thing or two about getting traded. The veteran wide receiver was dealt to the Cowboys over the offseason and is ready to embark on his first season with the team.
So when asked by NFL Network's Jane Slater about his reaction to the Micah Parsons trade, Pickens acknowledged that for both the Cowboys and Parsons, it's all part of the business.
"Some people gotta do the best for their situation," Pickens said. "I feel like from organization and from player, that's exactly what happened."
Pickens said he didn't find out about the trade until Friday morning, and the reason he gave for it was perfect.
"I was on the video game, actually. I didn't know until I looked early this morning," Pickens added with a big smile.
Pickens said that he will do his best to help new defensive lineman Kenny Clark get acclimated and up to speed quickly.
"Definitely [planning to help him]. He's brand new and I'm just new," Pickens said with a laugh. "We gonna embrace him as well."
Expectations will remain high for the Cowboys—as they always are—even with Parsons playing elsewhere this season. The remaining players will certainly need to rise to the challenge of competing in the NFC East.