How the Packers and Cowboys' Super Bowl Odds Changed After Micah Parsons Trade

The Cowboys traded their generational pass rusher to the Packers on Thursday. Here's how it impacted both teams' Super Bowl odds.

The Cowboys and Packers had their Super Bowl odds altered significantly after the Micah Parsons trade. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys traded two-time All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, ending his drawn out contract saga with Dallas. Rather than pay Parsons, the Cowboys decided to move on from their generational defensive end.

In exchange, Dallas landed two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

The 26-year-old Parsons agreed to a four-year, $188 million contract with the Packers that includes $136 million in guaranteed money. The average annual salary of $47 million is the largest for a non-quarterback in NFL history.

Unsurprisingly, the Super Bowl odds for both teams were impacted by the blockbuster deal. Green Bay's odds improved from +2200 (22-to-1) to +1300 (13-to-1), per Bet MGM. Dallas' Super Bowl odds went from +5000 (50-to-1) to +6000 (60-to-1).

Green Bay and Dallas will face off in Week 4, so it won't be long before Parsons makes his return in an opposing uniform.

