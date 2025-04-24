The Rose Bowl: Best Moments for UCLA in the Past 25 Years
The Rose Bowl is not just a stadium for UCLA. It is an iconic venue that has seen legendary performances and moments over its long history. Here are the top five moments at the Rose Bowl in the past 25 years:
4. DeShaun Foster's 5 Touchdowns (2001)
On Oct. 13, 2001, Foster torched Washington's defense for five touchdowns and 301 yards in a 35-13 win. It was an incredible individual performance, and was a fitting moment in the legacy of a player who would always stay connected to UCLA. It foreshadowed a football career that would eventually come full circle when he was hired as the Bruins' head coach in 2024.
3. Bruins Upset Over No. 2 USC (2006)
Arguably one of the most satisfying wins in the history of UCLA football. USC was in contention for a national championship and desperately needed a win. In a gritty, defensive game, the Bruins' defense held strong, forcing key turnovers and sacks. The final score was 13-9 for the Bruins in a seismic upset, and prevented the Trojans from playing for another championship.
2. Maurice Jones-Drew’s 322-Yard Masterclass (2004)
There is something about early 2000s UCLA running backs and putting up monster games against Washington. On November 13, 2004, Maurice Jones-Drew unleashed one of the greatest performances the Rose Bowl had ever seen against Washington. He ran for a school record 322 yards and scored five touchdowns, eerily similar to Foster's outing a few years prior. Jones-Drew led the Bruins to a 37-31 victory over the Huskies, and his record still stands.
1. Josh Rosen’s Heroics vs. Texas A&M (2017)
The Bruins were down 44-10 late in the third quarter. Many fans were heading for the exits, a decision they would soon regret. This was a legacy game for quarterback Josh Rosen. When all hope seemed lost, he took over and threw four touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
With 43 seconds left, he did a fake spike and threw a pass to Jordan Lasley to complete the comeback and stun Texas A&M in a 45-44 victory. The Rose Bowl was in pandemonium, and the true fans who had chosen to stay got to witness one of the greatest comebacks in college football history.
