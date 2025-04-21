Freshman Watch: What Players Can Make an Impact for UCLA
The transfer portal gets most of the attention, but what about the incoming freshman? There are a few players in the 2025 class that have a chance to have a real impact for the Bruins. Here are standout newcomers to be aware of:
Karson Cox - A 6-foot, 190-pound running back from Hesperia, California. He is the highest-rated recruit for UCLA at 0.91, per 247 Sports.
Why he could play early: Cox is a versatile back with speed, power, and excellent pass-catching ability. With UCLA's revamped offense, he could find opportunities to make an impact on third down and in red-zone situations. The Bruin's top running back from last year, T.J. Harden, transferred to SMU this offseason, and while they did bring in transfer running back Anthony Woods, Cox may be able to contribute to the new running back room.
Garrison Blank - A 6-foot-7, 298-pound offensive lineman from Rocklin, California. His towering frame instantly stands out and makes him an exciting prospect for the Bruins.
Why he could play early: UCLA struggled in 2024 with offensive line issues. It has looked to fix that in the transfer portal, as it has brought in four offensive linemen for 2025.
With that being said, injuries and depth are huge factors for a strong offensive line. Blank has the physical attributes, and in an offensive line group that has a ton of new faces, he has an opportunity to make an impact for the Bruins.
Cole Cogshell - A 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive end from Pasadena, California.
Why he could play early: Defensive line is a big area of need for the Bruins as they head into 2025. With only one edge player coming in the transfer portal, Cogshell's size and athleticism may be able to bolster UCLA's depth for next season.
Depth is everything for the defensive line, as guys are constantly rotating in and out. With the departure of UCLA's sack leader from last year, Oluwafemi Oladejo, who is heading to the NFL, Cogshell has a prime opportunity to step in and contribute to the Bruin defense.
The freshman recruiting class for the Bruins bring a mix of talent and skill, and 2025 will show who is ready to compete and make an impact at the college level.
