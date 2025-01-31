Could UCLA's Kain Medrano Become a Priority UDFA for the Rams?
UCLA linebacker Kain Medrano is a severely underrated prospect who has fallen through the cracks. While he has impressed scouts with his recent performance during East-West Shrine Bowl practice, Medrano has already piqued the interest of several scouts with some expressing a desire to see Medrano play in the NFC North.
Medrano, who was a wide receiver in high school, was recruited as a safety before making the switch to linebacker and his ball skills are clearly evident. In the modern NFL, coverage linebackers are worth their weight in goal and if Medrano does not get selected in the upcoming NFL Draft, he could sign a undrafted free agent contract with the Los Angeles Rams.
The Rams love UDFA players, especially UDFA linebackers. In 2024, linebackers Michael Hoecht, Jake Hummel, Christian Rozeboom, Omar Speights and Troy Reeder played snaps for the Rams and are all undrafted players.
Reeder and Rozeboom were on the Rams team that won Super Bowl LVI, and, on that team, several linebackers were late Day-3 picks so Medrano may become a candidate to stay in Los Angeles if the Rams trade back and acquire more seventh-round selections.
As of writing, the only off-ball linebacker expected to return to the Rams in 2025, outside of future contracts signed with practice squad players is Speights and considering the vast needs of the team, linebacker depth may not be a high priority for them to address with their draft picks.
While the team is likely to draft at least one linebacker, not only do the Rams need more help at that position, but they also need special teamers for their kickoff and punt team. A safety converted to linebacker fixes that hole immediately.
Medrano is also a veteran player which the Rams love. Having played six years at UCLA, Medrano is a professional and character is a big thing for the organization. That policy has helped the team avoid a big off-field scandal in the Sean McVay era.
Medrano was praised for his performance against Iowa on Nov. 8, as he had nine total tackles, half a sack and a forced fumble in the 20-17 win at the Rose Bowl. Should Medrano have a strong performance during the game, the UDFA may be out of the cards as his name may start to inch up draft boards.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.