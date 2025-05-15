UCLA Bruins to Star in Historic NFL Matchup
The Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders have a long, controversial history that has witnessed both sides play for and win Super Bowls over each other, as they share several legendary playoff matchups.
Now the UCLA Bruins will be well-represented in the two rivals' meetings next season, as Washington's Kain Medrano, Colson Yankoff and Kazmeir Allen, while Dallas has Osa Odighizuwa and Jay Toia on their defensive line.
The Commanders also added Deebo Samuel, Laremy Tunsil, and Michael Gallup to surround NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels with various talents. The Commanders' general manager is UCLA alum Adam Peters.
The Cowboys have a new head coach in Brian Schottenheimer, and they added George Pickens to their offense, Tyler Booker to replace Zack Martin, and a bunch of players on defense.
Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr included the rivals' Week 7 meeting on his list of "13 most interesting games of the season."
"I like this from both a schematic and thematic angle," Orr wrote. "First, we have Jayden Daniels against a very new-look Cowboys defense that I think has the potential to become one of the best in the NFL. Matt Eberflus is more at home with a personnel set that can supercharge his preferred style of defense.
"But I am also looking at this the way that Dallas fans might. After Jerry Jones played the eBay underbidding game with Mike McCarthy and lost, leaving him without a head coach for the upcoming season, there were plenty of options out there for the Cowboys to consider. Jones took a major flier on career assistant Brian Schottenheimer.
"He could have had Kliff Kingsbury instead. Kingsbury has strongly positioned himself as the assistant to watch at the start of the 2025 season, thanks to his work with Daniels in ’24. While this is not always a guarantee that the coach will leave, it does provide us an opportunity to see Jones in a booth sipping $900 whiskey and taking in what could have been had he only opened his checkbook. Then they’ll play again in Dallas on Christmas Day.
With pride, money and the potential trip to the playoffs to play for, this game promises to be a big-time matchup.
