UCLA Bruins' New Teammate May Be Ultimate Gamble for Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys' newest wide receiver, George Pickens, is no stranger to controversy. The aggressive playmaker's exit from the Pittsburgh Steelers seems to have drawn concern that Pickens could become a detrimental issue for the locker room.
Pickens is universally disliked around the NFL to the point that, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, "teams "laughed at the idea of" making a draft day move for Pickens, even if they could have acquired him without giving up much value.
"Word leaked during the draft that Pickens was available if anyone wanted him," Howe wrote. "Some teams polled by The Athletic at the time laughed at the idea of inviting Pickens into their locker room for any price, let alone a second-day draft pick. There wasn't a lot of interest in talking with the Steelers about a trade."
So, the fact that Dallas, a team that has made a multitude of mind-boggling moves this offseason as they prepare to enter Year 1 with head coach Brian Schottenheimer, isn't great.
More so, the fact that they were the team to trade for Pickens, a team that has traded for Jonathan Mingo, Trey Lance, Andrew Booth Jr., Kaiir Elam, Kenneth Murray and Joe Milton in the past several years, doesn't necessarily spell confidence that this will work out.
Quite frankly, very few people in Pittsburgh seemed to want to deal with Pickens. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan's lack of care regarding the move shines clearly through their words.
"We also had some conversations with George's agent, Dave [Mulugheta], who I have a good relationship with," Khan said. "We discussed where things have been with George, where they are and where things could go with George. And this trade made sense for everyone. … We just felt that a fresh start for both sides was the right thing.
“I’m not going to add any color to it other than what Omar told you guys yesterday," Tomlin said. "We thought it was best and timely for all parties involved. Really, I’m just focused on the opportunity that is this weekend for the rookies.”
So, for UCLA's Jay Toia and Osa Odighizuwa, a team that relies on their offense working as a cohesive unit, there has to be concern regarding the acquisition. Especially as the Cowboys continue to irritate star Micah Parsons over the lack of a contract extension.
While they can only control what they can control, it should be noted that in every playoff loss under Mike McCarthy, they either lost the game with the ball in their hands or got blown out due to offensive failures.
Schottenheimer was Dallas' offensive coordinator during the blowout.
