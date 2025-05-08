Dallas Cowboys Add Playmaker That Takes Pressure Off UCLA Bruins
It has been over 20 years since the NFC East had a back-to-back division champion, and many expect the Philadelphia Eagles to break that streak this season after winning Super Bowl LIX.
However, despite being on the verge of ending the streak in 2023 following a 10-1 start following their loss in Super Bowl LVII, the Eagles lost five of their last six games to surrender the division to UCLA's Osa Odighizuwa and the Dallas Cowboys.
In 2025, Dallas has two Bruins on its roster in Odighizuwa and newly drafted Jay Toia. While Dallas' defense has been strong since Odighizuwa has been a Cowboy, it's been the Dallas offense that has gunned them into the postseason. Perhaps lighting may be striking twice.
Dak Prescott returns healthy in 2025, CeeDee Lamb remains as dangerous as ever, the Cowboys may have the best interior offensive line in football after drafting Tyler Booker, and now, their offense gained a quick-strike option in George Pickens.
The former Georgia Bulldog and Pittsburgh Steeler is a known hot head around the NFL but has the ability to moss a defender at a moment's notice, making some of the most difficult catches in the modern era of the NFL.
While Pickens reputation isn't good, especially within the NFL and with the media, perhaps this is a result of the Steelers culture that has allowed Antonio Brown, Diontae Johnson, and others to behave in such a manner.
NFL on CBS insider Jonathan Jones spoke about the difference being in Dallas could make for Pickens.
"I think that Jerry Jones and everyone in Dallas says 'OK, we're going to put the star on the side of your helmet and you will understand everything that that means," Jones said. "You're gonna be opposite CeeDee Lamb, you're going to be fed the ball plenty by Dak Prescott in Brian Schottenheimer's scheme.'
"There's no question at all that if we can go out there and be successful that you should have no issues with both winning and getting the football, so everyone there should be happy. I just don't know if that's necessarily going to be the case."
If the Pickens gamble pays off, that would mean Dallas' potent offense is back, and if that's the case, Odighizuwa and Toia will be able to pin their ears back and attack as teams attempt to battle the Cowboys in a shootout.
