UCLA Football 2025 Depth Chart Roundup: Cornerbacks, Part 2
As UCLA's first practices loom ahead of the 2025 season, DeShaun Foster has cultivated a roster through recruiting and the transfer portal, ready to improve on last season.
Finishing their first season in the Big Ten with a 5-7 record, it's only up from here for the Bruins. With that being said, let's dive into UCLA's projected depth chart this upcoming season and how analysts view they'll impact UCLA. Up next, we move on to the Bruins' bolstered secondary -- part two of the cornerbacks.
Kanye Clark, Redshirt Sophomore
Clark is one of the younger, more promising Bruins in the secondary ahead of this season. The redshirt sophomore came to Westwood under Chip Kelly in 2023 and immediately stood out as a true freshman. He played in five games in 2023 and two games last season before going down with an injury.
Ahead of this season, he's expected to compete for one of the top cornerback spots on the depth chart and should be primed for an impactful return to the field.
Aaron Williams, Redshirt Freshman
Williams is a transfer coming to UCLA by way of Louisville. He comes to Westwood with the chance to compete for some serious playing time. He was a four-star, 92-rated recruit out of high school and was deemed an elite prospect during the process. Hopefully, he can recapture some of that spark with the Bruins.
LaRue Zamorano, Freshman
Zamorano is a three-star freshman from the class of 2025. He comes in as the 73rd-ranked corner in the class and 76th-ranked prospect out of the state of California. As will be the case with the two other true freshmen at the corner position, Zamorano is expected to redshirt this season.
"Zamorano is one of the region’s top defensive back prospects with a very high ceiling. He has battled some injuries over the last year and we haven’t seen a ton of him this off-season but when healthy, he has a rare combination of length and athleticism. At 6-2, 180 pounds, he has very good size for the corner position and can smother an opposing receiver at the line of scrimmage. He’s a physical player who will come up and hit you and is one of the better open field tacklers in the region. He has the size to match up with the bigger receivers and runs well enough to make plays down the field. He doesn’t panic in trail technique and is able to make plays on the football without clutching or holding. He’s fluid in his movement and his ability to play in press, off or even some safety if needed make him one of the more versatile defensive backs in the country. He’s a high Power 4 prospect with the ability to be a multi-year starter at the college level and the talent to play on Sunday’s as well." -- Greg Biggins, 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst
