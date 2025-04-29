UCLA RB Set to Attend Commanders' Rookie Minicamp
After finishing his sixth year with the UCLA Bruins, graduate senior running back Keegan Jones has recently been invited to join the Washington Commanders for rookie minicamp, per Jones' agent, Nate Litwin.
Jones enters his professional career listed as a running back, wide receiver, and kick returner, looking to be a jack of all trades for the Commanders in the future. He received limited carries this past season as a rusher but was also utilized as a pass catcher out of the backfield.
The Commanders have revolutionized their organization over the past several years following the departure of owner Dan Snyder. They won a playoff game for the first time since 2005, drafted the No. 1 overall pick in Jayden Daniels last year, and possess a roster with incredible talent.
Jones will be competing against veteran All-Pro running back Austin Ekeler and Brian Robinson Jr., two of the league's top backs. The wide receiver room is very similar to big-time names such as Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel. The former Bruin will have to impress if he is to make the roster.
The fifth-year senior earned 47 carries for 179 ground yards and one score while catching 19 passes for 209 yards and one touchdown this past season with UCLA. At 5-10, 185-pounds, Jones may be a little undersized for his position, but the explosiveness and speed is very present in his game.
Jones will reunite with former teammate and recent sixth-round selection, linebacker Kain Medrano. Going 205th overall, Medrano was the fourth Bruin to be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft and has a bright future with a rising franchise. Jones has the opportunity to join the fun.
Despite being on opposite sides of the ball, the two former teammates may square off against each other in minicamp. If he is to make the active roster, Jones and Medrano will be teammates once again for the sixth consecutive season.
Washington's minicamp runs from Thursday, May 8 to Sunday, May 11, giving Jones a little over a week to prepare for camp. He is the only offensive player who has been invited to camp besides Virginia Tech quarterback Collin Schlee.
Follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking Bruins story again.
Let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE