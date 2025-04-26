BREAKING: UCLA's Kain Medrano Goes Round 6 in NFL Draft
Another UCLA Bruin is headed to the NFL.
On Saturday, former UCLA linebacker Kain Medrano was selected by the Washington Commanders in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, taken 205th overall.
Medrano spent six seasons at UCLA, playing in 50 games for the Bruins. last season, he totaled a career-high 72 tackles, 11 for loss, 1.5 sacks, four passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and a fumble recovery.
He would be named to the All-Big Ten Third Team.
The year prior, Medrano started in all 13 games for the Bruins, posting 56 tackles, seven for loss, 2.0 sacks, two passes defensed and a forced fumble. He was named an All-Pac-12 honorable mention.
In total, Medrano tallied 195 career tackles, 22 for loss, 3.5 sacks, 10 passes defensed, five forced fumbles, three interceptions, including the aforementioned pick-six, and two fumble recoveries.
Medrano shined at this year's NFL Combine, posting the fastest 40-yard dash time of all linebackers with a time of 4.46 seconds. He also recorded a 10-foot-5-inch broad jump, a 38-inch vertical jump and a 1.57 10-yard split.
NFL analyst Lance Zierlein had projected Medrano to go one round earlier.
"Sixth-year senior and team captain with two years of starting experience," Zierlein wrote in his evaluation of the prospect. "Medrano’s long, lean frame is more reminiscent of a strong safety than a linebacker.
"He plays with good decisiveness to fill up run fits ahead of blocks, but he gets pushed around when they find him. He has average pursuit speed but above-average man-cover talent underneath. His missed tackle total is problematic, so he will need to stand out on special teams and as a dime linebacker to offer value as an undersized OLB."
Medrano is an underrated prospect who brings with him years of collegiate experience, including an excellent 2024 campaign in which he proved himself to be one of the best players in a stacked Big Ten, his first and only year in the conference.
So far this weekend, Carson Schwesinger, Oluwafemi Oladejo and Medrano have all represented the Bruins in the draft and join a long line of UCLA products who moved on to the next level.