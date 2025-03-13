Can Former Bruin Kenny Clark Return to 2023 Form in 2025?
Former UCLA product and current defensive end for the Green Bay Packers, Kenny Clark, has made himself an opposing threat for Green Bay's defense over the years. However, Clark will be looking to improve his numbers in 2025, much like he performed in 2023.
Draft by the Packers in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Clark has been productive since he broke his way into the league. Over his career, the former Bruin has collected 416 total tackles, 236 of which being solos, with 35 quarterback sacks and 42.5 career stuffs.
Clark has been atop of his defensive game for years now, but his best season came in 2023. In the 2023 NFL campaign, Clark played in all 17 games, totaling 44 total tackles while setting a career-high seven sacks. He also was able to force two fumbles on the season.
Last season, Clark did not play badly by any description of the word. Once again playing in a full 17 games, he registered 37 total tackles, which was the lowest tackle total he has had since his debut in 2016, when he finished with 21.
Throughout his now nine-year NFL career, Clark has averaged 46.2 tackles per season. According to that statistic, Clark performed below average from what Green Bay fans have been used to over the years. It was his career-high seven quarterback sacks, though, that Clark will need to improve on in 2025.
In the 2024 campaign, Clark had one sack, which was his lowest sack total since his rookie campaign. The former Bruin has still been a consistent piece to the defense, but if the Packers want to compete with the likes of the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions, he will need to try to turn the clock back on his production.
Going into his age 29-30 season, Packers fans will need to keep an eye out if the UCLA product still has what it takes to perform on the starting line. Since 2020, Clark has only surpassed 50 total tackles once, as his tackle total took a dive downward, but that doesn't mean he can't return to his elite form years prior.
