Former Bruin On the Move in Recent Quarterback Trade
Former UCLA Bruin and current NFL backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is on the move as he has been traded to the Philadelphia Eagles after two seasons with the Cleveland Browns.
The move was first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Monday.
Thompson-Robinson, better known as "DTR," is being swapped with another backup quarterback from the defending Super Bowl champions. The Eagles are sending fourth-year quarterback Kenny Pickett to Cleveland in exchange for DTR and a fifth-round pick, originally from the Detroit Lions.
After a phenomenal final collegiate season in 2022 where Thompson-Robinson threw for over 3,000 yards, 27 touchdowns, and just 10 interceptions, he was drafted in the fifth round (140th) in the 2023 NFL Draft. He recently wrapped up his second professional season with the Browns.
Being featured in eight games last season, DTR struggled as he recorded 440 passing yards with zero touchdowns, six interceptions, and a 1-7 record. In 15 career games, he has just one touchdown pass and 10 interceptions with a career completion percentage of 52.6%.
With Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson suffering a season-ending injury early in the season, it allowed Thompson-Robinson to play nearly half the season. He was ultimately benched for 10-year veteran Jameis Winston, who was the original third-string quarterback.
It is definitely time for a chance of scenery for DTR as he has struggled mightily through his first few NFL seasons. Not to mention, he has been a part of one of the most historically bad franchises in the league, which is never an easy situation for any quarterback to begin their career in Cleveland.
At 25 years old, Thompson-Robinson still has many years left to improve his game and become a mainstay quarterback in this league. The good thing is that he has already found a fair amount of experience as a backup due to the injuries that were suffered before him.
The former five-year Bruin will now backup defending Super Bowl MVP quarterback, Jalen Hurts, on one of the most put-together, organized, and successful organizations in the league. With both being mobile, running quarterbacks, DTR should learn a ton from how Hurts approaches the game.
