What Chiefs Signing RB Means for Former Bruin Carson Steele
The Kansas City Chiefs have seen a lot of change thus far in their offseason pursuit, from adding and losing pieces on defense to boosting the depth at offensive positions. However, one recent Chiefs free agency signing has posed questions about how a former UCLA Bruin will be utilized in 2025.
The former Bruin in question is running back Carson Steele. Steele was an undrafted free agent picked up by the franchise following the 2024 NFL Draft. Steele has shown in his collegiate years that he can be a vital piece to the team's running game; it just may not be seen for Chief fans in 2024.
Last season, the UCLA product was active in 17 games, earning 56 carries that went for 183 rushing yards. Averaging 3.3 yards per rush attempt, the former Bruin landed 14 first downs for the offense and still is searching for his first NFL touchdown.
The first-year jitters could have gotten to Steele, as well as the lack of consistent playing time. Last season, Steele had three fumbles, losing two of the three. As Steele continues to grow at the pro level, it is important that he finds ways to secure the ball more going forward.
Still only 22 years old, Steele could have a long future ahead of him, but at the moment, it is leaning that Steele will be utilized in an extra backup role. Last season, the Chiefs had zero players reach the 1,000 rushing yards feat, something that is becoming more consistent for the top running backs in the game.
In fact, the addition of Elijah Mitchell as the newest Chiefs running back just pushed Steele back to a fourth-string option. As it stands, Steele will likely be a part of snaps in cases where Kansas City is beating up on their opponents rather than in large moments in the game.
While Mitchell isn't the biggest threat when rushing the ball, especially since he saw his role decrease from his rookie campaign. Last season, Mitchell recorded 281 rushing yards in 75 carries, all while doing this in 11 games.
If Steele shows improvements during training camp, perhaps he could see his role increase, but as it stands right now, it seems as though the former Bruin will be in the same position as last year.
