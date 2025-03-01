UCLA Legend Kenny Easley Honored By College Football HOF
Westwood legend Kenny Easley is one of a select few to be members of both the College Football and Pro Football Hall of Fame. The former Bruin was electric, becoming a core piece in head coach Terry Donahue's defense from 1977 to 1980.
Easley helped the Bruins win 29 games during his career, leading to his fourth overall selection. That career put Easley in the UCLA Hall of Fame as well.
His dominance in coverage and hard-hitting nature was remembered on Friday via a Black History Month tribute on social media.
"Only the Pac-10's second three-time consensus All-America selection (the Bruins' Jerry Robinson was the first), Kenny Easley went on to enjoy a prolific NFL career as well," reads Easley's UCLA Athletics Hall of Fame bio. "He was Seattle's first-round draft choice in 1981, was selected All-Pro four times (1982-85) and was the AFC defensive player of the year in 1984, when he led the league with 10 interceptions. He played in five Pro Bowls and had 32 career interceptions between 1981 and 1987.
"Upon retirement as a player, he became president-owner of the Easley-Osborn Sports Management Group in Seattle, Washington. Easley, inducted into the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame in 1991, was inducted into the UCLA Athletic Hall of Fame in 1991."
Easley was a favorite in the locker room due to his dependability and skill. A generational player, Easley won the love his his fellow players and coaches.
“Sometimes these things take a long time for certain players,” said Donahue, per the Los Angeles Dailey News, upon Easley's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017. “Often, there’s no real explanation that’s satisfactory as to why it did, but the reality is the old adage: ‘All is well that ends well.’ The fact is that he’s now going into the Hall of Fame and he’s very, very qualified and deserving."
While it's been years since Easley put on the pads, his legacy of greatness continues to perpetuate Westwood as Bruins continue to play with the same desire in the Rose Bowl and in the NFL.
