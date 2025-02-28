UCLA's Medrano Makes Noise in NFL Combine Media Room
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Kain Medrano had himself a week at the combine. While it appears a lot of media people didn't know who he was or what talent he holds during his media session, he put on a display once he laced up the cleats, earning himself praise within the media room.
While it's no surprise to anyone who watches UCLA football or saw his Shrine Bowl performance would have seen his coverage abilities and speed, Medrano holds a mark in the 40-yard dash that typically shoots players up draft boards.
Medrano recorded the fastest 40-yard dash of any linebacker or defensive lineman to compete in the combine, coming in with a time of 4.46. Medrano recorded the fastest time at the Shrine Bowl as well.
While that's what everyone sees, the conversation has escalated with some seeing him as a strong depth defensive piece that could be brought in on dime and nickel packages.
Medrano's history as a safety and as a wide receiver played a big factor. While he is still flying under the radar, Medrano's has skyrocketed in terms of interest from what it was 48 hours ago.
There are three teams that could be heavily interested in Medrano, either as a late draft pick or priority undrafted free agent. That's the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.
Here's why. Medrano has the speed and skill to cover pass catchers, he can fly to quarterbacks if they scramble and he's disciplined enough to immediately contribute in positive situations.
The Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champions and will need linebacker depth. After Nakobe Dean went down to injury, the Eagles started Oren Burks in Super Bowl LIX. Burks, who came in for injured Dre Greenlaw in the previous Super Bowl, was poor in coverage.
The Eagles may lose Zach Baun as well, and despite Burks being a solid overall linebacker who is great at playing the run, Medrano could come in as the cover guy.
The Rams need a player to pair with Omar Speights, and they're building their defense in the same way as the Eagles and the Chargers need a linebacker to be able to corral Patrick Mahomes and Bo Nix when they scramble.
