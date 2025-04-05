UCLA's Kolton Miller Finally Has Stability at the QB Position
There is an infamous story of Cleveland Browns left tackle Joe Thomas dealing with so many quarterbacks that, one time, a freshly signed backup came into the game that Thomas had never properly met. So, in dysfunctional Browns style, Thomas introduced himself to the man he would be blocking for in the huddle.
UCLA alum Kolton Miller hasn't had to deal with that level of dysfunction yet but has gotten very close, considering the carousel of quarterbacks who have started games since the departure of Derek Carr. Carr was benched by the Las Vegas Raiders with two games remaining in the 2022 season.
Since then, the Raiders have started Jarrett Stidham, Jimmy Garoppolo, Brian Hoyer, Aidan O'Connell, Desmond Ridder, and Gardner Minshew II at the position. That's six different quarterbacks in 36 games.
Well, it finally appears Miller has some stability at the position as the Raiders, a team under new management, have signed newly acquired Geno Smith to a two-year extension, putting him under contract for the next three seasons. The deal is worth $85.5 million.
Smith is likely to be the starter for the foreseeable future as new Raiders head coach Pete Carroll has a close relationship to Smith stemming from their time together with the Seahawks.
"In two seasons as a full-time starter under Carroll (2022-23), Smith threw for 7,906 yards, 50 touchdowns and 20 interceptions, good enough to make his only two career Pro Bowls and win 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year," wrote NFL.com's Bobby Kownack. "He was also plenty serviceable this past season, even as Carroll looked on from a senior advisory role rather than a coaching one."
"Smith is coming off a year that produced several career highs, including a 70.4 completion percentage and 4,320 passing yards. He experienced issues with turnovers, throwing 15 interceptions to 21 touchdowns, but some of his mistakes can be chalked up to playing behind an offensive line that struggled to provide him adequate time to operate.
"Seattle tied for the third-most sacks allowed (54) in the league and finished with PFF’s 31st-ranked offensive line."
If Miller and the Raiders want to get back to winning ways, having stability at the most important position in football is a foundational piece. Fortunately, it seems the cement has just been poured as Miller's next chapter of his career hopes to be much more successful than the last.
