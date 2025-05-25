Will Former Bruin Land a Job For 2025 Season?
The UCLA Bruins are well represented in the National Football League ahead of the 2025 campaign. However, one former Bruin is still looking to find a franchise to call home for the upcoming campaign after spending last season as a member of the Arizona Cardinals. That player is Krys Barnes.
Barnes got taken out of UCLA as an undrafted free agent and made his debut in the NFL in the 2020 season as a member of the Green Bay Packers. The UCLA product spent his first three seasons with the Packers before making his way to Arizona to join the Falcons.
While Barnes went undrafted, he has still made an impact on the franchises he's been a part of. In his three seasons with the Packers, the former Bruin collected 190 total tackles, 124 of which were solo, and he did so in 35 games played, with 24 starts.
In 33 games with Arizona, two games fewer than with the Packers, Barnes started in six games over the two seasons and collected 90 total tackles. Following this past season, which ended his contract with the Cardinals, Barnes has tested free agency but hasn't gotten a landing spot.
Still young, going into what would be his sixth season in the NFL at age 27, Barnes has shown he can be a valuable backup or depth player for any roster looking for defense. According to Pro Football Focus' metrics, the UCLA product was an average linebacker, earning an overall grade of 63.1.
While Barnes wouldn't change the defensive scheme for a franchise, he is a reliable player who has shown he can stay healthy. In his career, he has only played in 13 or fewer games once, which came in his final season with Green Bay. Seeing how injury-prone players are nowadays, players like Barnes shouldn't be overlooked.
He also isn't an expensive player, should a team be looking to sign him. Last season with the Cardinals, the former Bruin made $1,292,500, including $100,000 signing bonus, and $100,000 guaranteed. Seeing that he's inexpensive should entice franchises.
With the 2025 NFL season still far into the future, time can only bode well for Barnes to land on a team and make an impact for them.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.