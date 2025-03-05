Former Bruin Barnes' Market Value Ahead of Free Agency
Former UCLA Bruin and possibly former Arizona Cardinal Krys Barnes is set to hit free agency in hopes of landing with another team for the 2025 season. While the Cardinals could still bring back the former Bruin, let's take a look at where Barnes stands in terms of market value.
Barnes was originally an undrafted free agent out of UCLA when the Green Bay Packers gave him a chance. In three seasons in Green Bay, Barnes recorded 190 total tackles, nine for loss, three sacks and four passes defended.
The Cardinals noticed Barnes' abilities while he was a part of the Packers organization; they decided to give him a one-year deal in 2023. The deal was a good one, as Barnes continued to show that he could play, which ended up landing him another gig with the Cardinals franchise in 2024.
If his days in Arizona are done, Barnes has collected 90 total tackles, six for loss, two sacks and six passes defended. The numbers were obviously down since switching from Green Bay to Arizona, but that shouldn't be a holding point, given the way the Cardinals utilized him during the stretch.
Barnes is a relatively cheap option for several NFL teams to target, and following his 2024 campaign, in which he competed in 17 games for the first time in his career, franchises will be calling. There are several teams in need of defense, but every player has their price.
Last season, Barnes earned $1.125 million for his efforts. According to Spotrac.com, he is projected to see a pay increase, jumping from $1.125 million to $1.7 million. Spotrac also projects that Barnes will once again be brought into any franchise on a one-year deal.
Going into his age 27 season, Barnes will be looking for the best campaign of his career. It is hard to gauge how long a player has before he hangs it up, given injuries and market value, but if Barnes wants his career to continue in the right direction, the UCLA product will need to show out in 2025 wherever he may play.
