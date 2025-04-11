UCLA Bruins Set to Dominate Competitive NFC West
The NFC West is filled with Bruins that are ready to breakout in 2025. In what is gearing up to be the NFL's most competitive division in 2025, all four teams, the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks are in position to make a push for the playoffs.
Los Angeles Rams
Their defense, led by UCLA Bruin and signal caller Quentin Lake look to establish themselves as the best team in the conference. Lake won his first division title and playoff game during the 2024 season, and considering he's entering the final year of his contract, expect the nickelback to ball out.
It's crucial to remember fellow Bruin and his father Carnell Lake has been mentoring him, giving Lake an edge on his opponents, an edge that has turned him into a player on the verge of being considered elite. The Rams have also been linked to Carson Schwesinger in the past.
San Francisco 49ers
Jake Brendel looks to become a pillar of the 49ers' offensive line. He got some public backing from general manager John Lynch a few weeks ago.
“We’ll try to improve our offensive line through the draft, but there are a lot of good pieces there already. We like our right tackle," Lynch said. "We like our center. For left guard, we have some candidates in-house right now.
"But will we look to add in the draft? Certainly. That’s something where I don’t follow the (social media) narrative on how our guys are. We evaluate our players, and we think we have a pretty steady group.”
Brendel will have a new partner to his left as guard Aaron Banks joined up with UCLA's Sean Rhyan and Kenny Clark in Green Bay. Oluwafemi Oladejo has been linked to the team.
Arizona Cardinals
Linebacker Krys Barnes looks to take a step up in his game as head coach Jonathan Gannon sits on a seat that is slowly warming. A five-year veteran, Barnes is a player that has impressed in coverage. Perhaps this is his breakout year.
Seattle Seahawks
While Jake Bobo has sunk down the depth chart, Zach Charbonnet could become a critical piece of the offense due to his physical, bruising style of play.
Expect Charbonnet to be a favored option for the team once they enter the red zone.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.