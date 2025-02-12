Former Bruin Becomes Super Bowl Champion
Former UCLA Bruin and current Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Kyle Philips is officially a world champion after the Eagles' 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday. In just his third NFL season, Philips earned his first ring after a sensational career with the Bruins.
Philips was a practice squad player in his first season with the Eagles, failing to log a snap on the active roster. The success that he had as a Bruin led him to be a coveted pass catcher and a big reason why he was a part of one of the more dominant NFL teams we have seen in recent years.
Philips was a four-year standout receiver for the Bruins from 2018 to 2021, earning first-team All-Pac 12 in his final season with the program. He amassed 1,821 career receiving yards with 17 touchdowns and currently ranks fourth all-time in Bruins history for career receptions (163).
10 of his touchdown grabs and nearly 800 of his career yards came in his senior season, prompting Philips to be drafted in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans. He garnered 23 catches for 259 yards in 13 career games with the Titans in his first two professional seasons.
The San Marcos, California native would eventually be waived by the Titans in August of last year, giving him an opportunity with the Eagles' practice squad. He spent the entire season in that role but was still eligible for a Super Bowl ring and traveled with the team to New Orleans, Louisiana for the game.
Despite not being on the active roster and playing in the game, Philips will kiss the Lombardi Trophy and receive a ring just the same as every other member of the team. The players on the field would rely on the practice guys to prepare them for two weeks to play in this game, and it paid off.
Philips has shown his ability to succeed at the highest level and will have several more years filled with opportunities to do so. Whether it be with the Eagles seeking back-to-back championships or with another franchise, the former Bruin will find success wherever he travels.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.