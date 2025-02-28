EXCLUSIVE: Matavao Says Foster Will Take UCLA to Big Things
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Perhaps the most intriguing tight end prospect in the NFL Draft, Moliki Matavao, has made himself some money since his career at UCLA came to a close.
At the NFL Combine, Matavao spoke to UCLA Bruins On SI, talking about his Bruins career, Eric Bieniemy, his belief in DeShaun Foster, his NFL journey and more
Matavao continues to impress as teams around the league look to re-enforce their tight end rooms to handle the run-first approach the NFL is perpetuating. Matavao flashed the blocking, chipping and pass-catching skills to have a long and successful career at the NFL level.
This is a narrative that is beginning to spread across the football world, as Kyle Crabbs of The 33rd Team wrote in his Matavao write-up.
"UCLA Bruins tight end Moliki Matavao is a likable player who enjoyed a breakout in the passing game in 2024," Crabbs wrote. "This former Oregon Duck found himself as a central piece of the Bruins' passing game in 2024. He illustrated a strong ability to attack and work zones in the middle of the field while also being charged with some schemed touches underneath before rumbling through the open field.
"Despite his textbook frame for the position, Matavao requires polish as an in-line blocker, which relegates him into developmental talent territory. However, much of his run game work was simple split-flow action that did not require a lot of imagination or pose challenges for play processing from defenders."
"As a 3-star transfer (247 Sports), Matavao landed with the Bruins and appeared in all 13 games, starting an additional six. He was named Honorable Mention All-PAC 12 for his play. He enjoyed a breakout senior season with 41 receptions and 506 yards across 11 games. Matavao ended his collegiate career with an accepted invitation to participate in the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl."
Matavao is expected to be a Day 3 pick, and he may not see a lot of playing time as a rookie, but give him a full offseason for mental and physical development, and whoever drafts him will have a consistent contributor on their hands.
