UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Matavao Speaks From Saints Minicamp
Former UCLA Bruin and current New Orleans Saints rookie tight end Moliki Matavao got his first taste of NFL action, participating in rookie minicamp this past weekend. He had a chance to speak with the media following Sunday's practice, giving insight into his early experiences at the professional level.
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh breaks down what Matavao had to say at rookie minicamp. He spoke on the transition to the NFL level, his time at UCLA and the hopes and expectations for his rookie season.
Matavao spoke with A.P. Steadham on the AP aS wE C it podcast inside the Saints' locker room. He asked several questions that spanned multiple topics about Matavao's NFL experience so far.
Steadham: "Moliki, what's the best advice someone gave you about playing tight end in the NFL?"
Matavao: "Being able to do it all, embrace the blocking role and embrace the pass game. Being able to be versatile and just playing hard."
Steadham: "What was your specialty coming into the NFL? What did they like about you, the Saints?"
Matavao: "Definitely just my size and my athleticism. For my size, being able to get open in the pass game and then being able to put my hand down in the dirt."
Steadham: "Who are some of the players you watched growing up and try to emulate, who did you like to watch?"
Matavao: " 'Gronk' [Rob Gronkowski] one of my favorites, and then, Jason Witten, too, was probably one of my all-time favorites. Both of those guys being true Y's, putting their hand down, but then getting out converting on third downs, making big plays, explosives. So those guys, really, I emulate and try to keep it going."
Steadham: "What about USC, UCLA playing in the Big Ten. How did you like that transition to the Big Ten?"
Matavao: "I loved it, definitely just because the level competition and playing new opponents. Playing in the Pac-12 for three years, so switching it up a little bit, being able to play against new competition, better competition was just awesome."
