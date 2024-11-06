Bruins Must Limit One of the Nation's Top RBs
The UCLA Bruins (3-5) are about to face one the most talented players in all of college football and the best running back they will battle all season long when they take on the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-3) on Friday night at home.
Hawkeyes junior running back Kaleb Johnson has surprised the Big Ten and most of the nation with his sensational play through nine weeks. He is among the top rushers in the country and has made the Hawkeyes the best rushing offense in the Big Ten.
Johnson is second in the country in rush yards (1,279), just behind Heisman candidate Ashton Jeanty from Boise State (1,525). He also ranks third in rushing touchdowns this season with 19. One receiving score has brought his total to 20 touchdowns over a nine-game span.
The Hamilton, Ohio native is averaging 7.5 yards per carry and has yet to be held under 80 rush yards in a game this year. His season-high 206 yards and three touchdowns came in Week 6 against the Minnesota Gophers.
Last season as a sophomore, Johnson played in nine games and mustered just 429 rush yards and three touchdowns. He was the secondary back to senior Leshon Williams a season ago and since has moved into the starting role in a major way.
The battle in the run game that will take place on Friday night will be an interesting one. The Bruins are the third-best team in the Big Ten when it comes to stopping the run, allowing just 100.4 yards per game on the ground.
The only rush defense that Johnson has faced that is better than Bruins was against No. 3 Ohio State, when he was held to his lowest total of the season at 86 yards and one score. A similar situation will be hoped for this week as the Bruins will need Johnson to have a lesser game en route to a win.
The key to victory for the Bruins is to hold Johnson to under 100 rushing yards. The Hawkeyes are 1-2 this season when Johnson goes under that total.
Completely silencing Johnson is very unlikely, but limiting the damage and making the offense throw the football is going to be the key to success. The Hawkeyes are the worst passing team in the country, averaging just 133.7 yards per game. Make them throw and the Bruins will have a good shot.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE