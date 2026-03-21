Comparing Overreactions to Reality After UCLA's Win vs. UCF

Following UCLA's tight 75-71 win against UCF, there have been a few overreactions.

Overall, UCLA did not play terribly against UCF, but it was definitely not up to the standard many people held for the Bruins before the tournament. Without their best player, UCLA was still able to pull off a win, which leaves the Bruins' outlook somewhat uncertain.

Overreaction: UCLA Will Get Blown Out by UConn

Reality: UCLA Will Actually Give UConn a Run for Its Money

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) reacts on the bench in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

When Selection Sunday rolled around, the one matchup UCLA had been dreading was a potential meeting with No. 2 UConn in the Round of 32 . Now that both teams are set to play, evaluating how UCLA will perform is a little tricky.

UCLA could look uncompetitive in this matchup. However, the reality is that UCLA should be closer to full strength, while UConn looked somewhat vulnerable in its first-round game. The Huskies defeated No. 15 seed Furman 82-71 in a relatively close matchup. Because of that, UCLA's window may be more open than many expect.

Overreaction: Eric Dailey Jr. is UCLA's No. 1 Player

Reality: UCLA's Offensive Dynamic Will Change With the Return of Tyler Bilodeau

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) dunks the ball against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The biggest reason UCLA was able to defeat UCF was Eric Dailey Jr.'s performance. Dailey finished with 20 points and five rebounds, and his scoring efficiency allowed UCLA to pull away early and control the game. Without Dailey, the outcome might have looked very different.

However, calling him UCLA's best player in March after one performance might be an overreaction. When Tyler Bilodeau returns, it may take some time for him to regain his rhythm, but his presence will likely shift UCLA's offensive structure. Dailey could return to a more balanced role, though UCLA would certainly welcome another strong performance from him.

Overreaction: Donovan Dent Did More bad Than Good

Reality: Dent Was Not the Reason for UCLA's Miscues

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles the ball against UCF Knights guard Chris Johnson (22) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Dent had a very rough shooting night. He scored 10 points on 4-of-17 shooting and missed all three of his three-point attempts. A performance like that leaves a lot to be desired offensively.

However, Dent still proved to be one of UCLA's most effective players in other areas. What many people overlook in the stat line are his five rebounds, five assists, and six steals. His off-ball defense was excellent and helped UCLA generate key momentum throughout the game.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles the ball past UCF Knights forward Jordan Burks (99) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images