REPORT: UCLA's Odighizuwa Named Top Free Agent in Recent Ranking
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle and former UCLA Osa Odighizuwa was named to ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen's 50 best free agents in 2025. Odighizuwa, a 2021 third-round selection has played for the Cowboys for the last four years, establishing himself as a dominant force up-front, helping Dallas make the playoffs in three separate seasons.
Odighizuwa comes in ranked tenth and is the number one defensive tackle on the list, six spots ahead of Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Milton Williams.
Of Odighizuwa, Bowen wrote that he is "A disruptive defender who can bring energy and impact-play ability to the defensive front, Odighizuwa had 4.5 sacks this season. His 30 pressures were tied with the Jets' Quinnen Williams for the second most among defensive tackles. Odighizuwa fits best as a 3-technique and can be a pass-rushing threat in nickel fronts."
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler provided his opinion of Odighizuwa and his NFL future.
"Teams we've talked to think Odighizuwa is the top defensive tackle because of his versatility, durability and pass-rush traits," Fowler said. "Washington is a team to potentially watch -- coach Dan Quinn has been big fan of Odighizuwa from their Dallas days together."
To get a better look at Odighizuwa, I spoke to Team NBS Media's Dallas Cowboys analyst, Greg Rector, for his opinion on the player.
"Odighizuwa has a wrestling background in high school and that gave him his ability to use leverage against guards and centers," Rector said. "His smaller size, 280 lbs was at times a detriment, but again because of his wrestling background, he has succeeded in the NFL. Dan Quinn will offer him a contract if he isn't re-signed by the Cowboys when free agency starts and by several other NFL teams like the Rams."
The Commanders are set to lose Jonathan Allen to free agency and the team may not be ready to elevate Jer'Zhan Newton into the starting lineup. The Rams will need to replace Bobby Brown III if the team moves on from him. The Rams run a 3-4 base defense. Odighizuwa could be their replacement next to Kobie Turner.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.