What Former Bruin Darnay Holmes Can Prove in 2025
Former UCLA Bruin defensive back and current Las Vegas Raider Darnay Holmes agreed to a one-year extension with the Silver and Black this week. The former Bruin got a taste of what it took to contribute to the Raiders' defense last season, but 2025 could easily be his make-or-break year with the franchise.
The UCLA product was originally drafted out of the program in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the New York Giants. After spending his first four seasons with the Giants in New York, Holmes joined the Raiders to try and get a fresh start to his career.
In the first four seasons of his career, Holmes recorded 115 total tackles, 89 solo tackles, four interceptions and 18 passes defended in 54 games for the club. The former fourth-rounder made waves in his first season in the small role he had, earning him more action over the next three seasons.
The best season of Holmes' young career came in 2022, when he played in 15 games, set a career-high 38 total tackles, earned eight passes defended and had two tackles for loss. His final season in New York did not go according to plan, as he recorded the worst season to date, with a total of 18 tackles.
Last season in Las Vegas, the former Bruin saw a small resurgence, earning himself 30 total tackles in 16 games. Now that certain strong pieces of the Raiders 2024 roster have taken their talents elsewhere, Holmes could see the field more often in a much larger role.
Holmes will have to improve on certain aspects of his game, though, if he wants to stay a vital piece to the defense. Last season, according to Pro Football Focus, ranked below average compared to other cornerbacks in the NFL. The one area he did shine in, though, was his defense against the run game, earning himself a 70.7 grade.
If Holmes can improve his coverage game, an area that greatly held him back in 2024, the former Bruin could see his overall game improve simultaneously. Given the Raiders retained their defensive coordinator in Patrick Graham, the UCLA product could see that work relationship increase, which in turn helps his game.
