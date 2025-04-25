UCLA Bruins Impacted After 2025 NFL Draft Day 1
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft has concluded, and that has painted a clearer picture of where the UCLA Bruins could be drafted. Despite being a potential first-round sleeper, Carson Schwesinger did not get selected on Thursday.
Before the draft, Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema listed Schwesinger as one of his potential "surprise first-round picks."
"Schwesinger is a great story, working his way up from a walk-on to an impact starter in UCLA's defense, but could that story also continue to include a first-round selection?" Sikkema wrote. "I wouldn’t say it’s above a coin flip’s chance, but it is possible.
"Schwesinger didn’t do much at the NFL Scouting Combine, but at UCLA’s pro day, he worked out in front of 30 NFL teams. He has incredibly quick processing; when he anticipates, he makes some of the most impressive plays you’ll watch for any linebacker prospect in this year’s class. He racked up positively graded plays this past season (93), but also a good number of negative ones (68)."
It became apparent that the coin flip chance took a departure from the 50/50 possibility it once had went away as Jihaad Campbell continued to fall down the board due to injury concerns.
Schwesinger was never going to be the first middle linebacker off the board and certain unexpected things happened that changed that possibility.
The Rams were most likely to draft Schwesinger. They traded out of the first round through a deal with Atlanta. More offensive linemen were drafted than expected, while edge rushers were selected periodically.
That's good news for Oluwafemi Oladejo, as that likely boosted his draft stock, potentially putting him in position to jump Schwesinger as the first Bruin drafted.
The problem is that there are a lot of talented edge players with experience still on the board like Mike Green, Donovan Ezeiruaku, Landan Jackson, Kyle Kennard amongst others.
More defensive tackles were selected than expected which helps Jay Toia.
Moliki Matavao's position has not changed but something surprising did happen. Two tight ends, Colston Loveland and Tyler Warren were selected in the top 15.
Day 2 will reveal a lot, but I expect both Schwesinger and Oladejo to be selected on Friday.
