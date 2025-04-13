How Realistic Are UCLA's Chances of Landing Nico Iamaleava?
In a complex situation that has captivated the world of college football, Nico Iamaleava, once regarded as one of the future faces of college football, has left the University of Tennessee over failed negotiations over improving his NIL deal.
Considering he's a Southern California legend and thus has been linked to UCLA. So, let's dive into what would have to happen in order for the Bruins to secure his services and the likelihood UCLA pulls off such a move.
The first question UCLA would have to ask itself is about Joey Aguilar, the expected starter who transferred in from Appalachian State.
Do the Bruins like Aguilar? Do they think Iamaleava improves the Bruins to the point that the drama is worth it in comparison to what Aguilar can provide? How much does Aguilar's former teammate, Kaedin Robinson, another Appalachian State transfer who was deemed out of eligibility, play in this decision?
Can UCLA afford him? Iamaleava was already getting paid over $2 million annually and was looking for $4 million from Tennessee. Does UCLA and its NIL collective have that type of money?
Let's say UCLA can afford him and acquire him. Would it benefit the team? It's safe to say he would drastically improve the Bruins.
Iamaleava would enter an offensive system built for his style of play, unlike in Tennessee, where it seemed he didn't quite fit the mold of Josh Heupel's offense.
Tino Sunseri just helped Kurtis Rourke go from a barely known player to an NFL quarterback prospect. He could work wonders with Iamaleava.
Iamaleava already has experience playing on the other side of the country, experience that will come in handy. Just like the Bruins receivers. Mikey Matthews is a perfect partner for Iamaleava, and the rest of UCLA's pass-catching core have unique elements that would play well to his skill set.
So, how possible is it for UCLA to get Iamaleava? Right now, I say it's a 30 percent chance he comes to Westwood. UCLA and DeShaun Foster may not have the best relationship with the Iamaleava's after Nico's brother Madden decommitted from the Bruins back in December.
"Four-star quarterback Madden Iamaleava, No. 143 in the 2025 ESPN 300, flipped his pledge from UCLA to Arkansas on Wednesday afternoon, multiple sources told ESPN," wrote ESPN's Eli Lederman.
"Minutes after Iamaleava's move surfaced, three-star UCLA wide receiver pledge Jace Brown -- Iamaleava's teammate from California's Long Beach Polytechnic High School -- announced his commitment to Arkansas, sealing a double flip that deals a crushing blow to UCLA's incoming class."
Madden, like Nico, is represented by their father, Nic. Considering potential poor relations with Nic, his price tag, Nic's blatant lies in the media about the situation, and Coach Foster wanting to build a controversy-free program, at this time, I say it's unlikely he comes to Westwood, but things could change quickly.
