Does UCLA Need More NIL Funds to Keep Iamaleava?
The UCLA Bruins are expected to land an elite quarterback for an incredible price.
Nico Iamaleava reportedly wanted $4 million dollars to stay at Tennessee and was set to be paid $2.2 million in 2025. The exact number is not confirmed, but UCLA reportedly gave him far less than that.
It will be an incredible signing for the UCLA Bruins. A talented, dual-threat quarterback who just led his team to the College Football Playoff, for less than $2 million per year. UCLA is now in a position to build around Iamaleava and has a chance for real success in 2025.
That being said, the Bruins need to start preparing for Iamaleava to have a big year for next season. They expect success, and that success comes with an expensive price tag. If they win 9 or 10 games and Iamaleava has another great season, he will expect a substantial pay raise to stay at UCLA.
If they want to keep Iamaleava for more than one year, the Bruins need to start raising NIL money now.
How much money? Well, here are the top-three highest-paid quarterbacks in college football for 2025:
3: DJ Lagway, Florida
NIL valuation of $3.8 million for 2025. Lagway threw for 1,915 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2024.
2: Carson Beck, Miami
NIL valuation of $4.3 million for 2025. He was expected to enter the NFL draft, but made the surprising decision to transfer from Georgia to Miami. in 2024, he threw for 3485 yards and 28 touchdowns for the Bulldogs.
1: Arch Manning, Texas
NIL valuation of $6.5 million for 2025. He played behind Quinn Ewers in 2024 and threw for 939 yards and 9 touchdowns.
A big year from Nico Iamaleava will likely result in at least a $4 million NIL package for him to stay at UCLA. There is already excitement and buzz around UCLA football with his expected signing, and a successful season will undoubtedly lead to more donors, fans, and ultimately more money
.
UCLA currently has a NIL fund specifically for football called "Bruins for Life." However, it needs to start preparing now to give Iamaleava a big payday next year, or he may not be a Bruin for life.
