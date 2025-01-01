Transfer WR Will Star in UCLA's Offense
As UCLA did with J. Michael Sturdivant in 2023, the Bruins were able to snag another young, promising pass catcher from their Northern California rivals, this time securing the services of Mikey Matthews.
Matthews, a native of Irvine, California, has struggled to put up the numbers he has desired during his time at Utah and Cal but it should be noted both programs have had revolving quarterback situations and instability within their offensive coaching staffs.
In fact, such instability paved Matthews' way to Los Angeles as he is set to reunite with his wide receiver coach Burl Toler III. Toler was hired by DeShaun Foster this offseason after spending the last seven years coaching at Cal.
Matthews is a dynamic wide receiver who poses a threat from the slot and outside. He's dangerous with the ball in his hands, often breaking for big gains off of screen plays. He also exploits zone coverage with ease, constantly zipping under defenders for consistent gains.
Under Tino Sunseri, Matthews will be a chess piece. Matthews will line up all over the field; he'll be used heavily on RPO plays, and unlike in previous years, Matthews will have the opportunity to flash his speed downfield, potentially turning into a deep threat for the Bruins.
Matthews has the type of speed that stretches defenses vertically and horizontally, opening up opportunities for others. His natural talents will also open up rushing opportunities if opposing linebackers become too concerned with his game.
Only nine Bruins have eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in a single season. Expect Matthews to be the tenth name added to that list come next season. The only thing preventing him for breaking out as one of college football's best was things/ elements out of his control.
At UCLA, for the first time in his career, Matthews will be exposed to high-level offensive play designs, consistent play calling, and stability regarding his quarterback situation. While the Bruins have yet to name a starter, Matthews will not be dealing with such useless drama like the Cam Rising injury saga or the complex QB controversy at Cal.
Under Tino Sunseri, Elijah Sarratt has had over 2,000 receiving yards over the past two years. This includes his time at James Madison and Indiana. Matthews needed the right scheme and the right coach. Now he's got it.
