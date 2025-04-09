REPORT: Two Bruins Drafted Within Top 40 in Mock Draft
One of the questions UCLA coach DeShaun Foster will have to answer from recruits is about Foster's ability to put players in the NFL.
Well, there is no better example than simply sending players to the NFL, and the two Bruins mocked in ESPN's Mel Kiper's new mock draft took massive jumps in their careers with Foster at the helm.
Oluwafemi Oladejo is a man of transition. In his career, he made a successful transition from Cal to UCLA and then another transition from a middle linebacker to outside linebacker, making his presence on the line of scrimmage felt. He now looks to transition from college football to the NFL and Kiper thinks he will with the Titans at 35.
"Here's the Titans' Harold Landry III replacement. Tennessee was tied for 29th in sacks last season (32) and then cut its top sack getter in Landry (nine)," Kiper wrote. "Oladejo had only 4.5 sacks last season, but he had 29 pressures, and his tape shows burst and potential."
Tennessee would be a great fit for Oladejo as it runs the 3-4 defense, playing to the strengths of Oladejo's game. Its interior defensive line of Jeffery Simmons, T'Vondre Sweat and Sebastian Joseph-Day is a lot of explosive weight up front and when teams are able to penetrate from the interior, that leads to opportunities for players on the outside.
A former walk-on, Carson Schwesinger turned himself into one of the nation's best tacklers and best special teams player. A breakout star in 2024, Schwesinger declared for the draft early, and perhaps it was a wise choice as he's been mocked as high as the late first round.
"Schwesinger came out of nowhere in 2024 with 115 tackles, 4 sacks and 2 interceptions," Kiper wrote. "The Raiders have big question marks at linebacker after Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo both signed elsewhere. Schwesinger could join new additions Elandon Roberts and Devin White to rebuild the position."
Schwesinger would be a perfect fit for the Raiders. He plays like a Pete Carroll linebacker, he has the highest potential out of the entire team's linebacker core and he's perfect for the conference.
That's two Bruins taken within five picks of the first round. A cap in the feather of Foster if this becomes reality.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30.
Let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.