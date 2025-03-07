EXCLUSIVE: Former Bruin Confirms 49ers Interest, Spoke to John Lynch
UCLA star pass rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo took time out of his busy schedule to speak with UCLA Bruins On SI exclusively regarding some of the rumors surrounding where he might be drafted.
We asked Oladejo first about his highest projection, which was Detroit selecting him in the first round. Asking about his thoughts and how he first found out about it, Oladejo said it caught him by surprise.
"One of my homeboys sent me an image through ESPN, and I saw it, and I was grateful to be in that conversation, you know?" Oladejo said.
"But I think for me, I'm just trying to keep my head level-headed, staying steadfast and not get too caught up in the analytics and politics, but just keep perfecting my craft and getting better every day."
Oladejo has had a remarkable rise up draft boards, and quite frankly, I did not know much about him during the 2024 college football regular season. This was before I started covering the team, and thus, he fell into a pile of prospects to comb through.
However, in early January, after poking around, his name started to gain traction within the draft community. Conversations here and there, whispers, but it was his performance at the Senior Bowl that made everyone take notice of his talents.
One of those teams is the San Francisco 49ers, a team Oladejo has been heavily linked to since the combine.
The 49ers are allegedly interested in using either their second- or third-round pick on him, so I asked Oladejo about it and if he had a chance to meet with the team.
"Yeah, I had a formal meeting with them. It was great. It was incredible," Oladejo said.
I followed up by asking who did he meet with.
"Yeah, it was a few coaches," Oladejo said. "I mean, John Lynch was in there, and then you had the whole defensive staff through Zoom on the call as well."
Oladejo expressed excitement at the prospect of playing for the five-time Super Bowl Champion but reiterated he's just looking for an opportunity to play pro ball.
He's ready to make the jump and the 49ers could have someone special on their hands.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.