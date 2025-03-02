49ers Reportedly Heavily Interested in UCLA Linebacker
The San Francisco 49ers are looking to put a poor 2024 season behind them, reloading as they look to secure the NFC West for the fourth time under Kyle Shanahan. One of the points of emphasis for the team is adding to the defense, a defense ravaged by injuries last year.
One UCLA Bruin is not only linked to the team, but according to a report by Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline, the 49ers are heavily interested in him and could select him in the second round.
During my time at the combine, I had an opportunity to listen to voices around the NFL and Oladejo himself, and there is legitimacy to the report. Oladejo's versatility solves a bunch of depth problems for the 49ers, as he can play on the edge and as an off-ball linebacker.
The 49ers brought back Robert Saleh as defensive coordinators and the man is a wizard at getting the most out of linebackers, having established some of the biggest names in the game.
Oladejo's ability to rush the passer from any position gives Saleh a jackknife tool to design exotic blitzes, especially on third-down passing situations.
Something that Oladejo said at the NFL Combine stuck with me and perhaps could be the thing that has the 49ers high on him.
A defense is a military unit. Not everyone is able to be a commander, not everyone is able to be a tactician. While 11 warriors are on the field, unit cohesion and success are dependent on everyone understanding their role and being placed in the proper position to succeed.
"I think for me as a Mike and a green dot guy, that's a lot of responsibility," Oladejo said. "I've got to get the calls, make sure my guys know what they're doing. Now, when I go to edge, I don't gotta think. I hear the call and I can go. I think my body is built for that. I'm naturally 6-3, 260. I have strong legs. I can hit and run."
What is Oladejo good at? See ball, get ball. Gap discipline. Being the head of the spear. The first man through the door may not have drawn up the plan, but they're the reason why it succeeds, and that's why the 49ers are massive players for his services.
